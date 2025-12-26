Pakistan issues demarche to UK over protest against Field Marshal Munir

The social media account of a Pakistani political party in the UK was used to mobilise demonstrators

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Friday issued a demarche to acting UK High Commissioner, the Foreign Office said.

According to Foreign Office sources, the demarche was conveyed in connection with a protest held outside the Pakistani Consulate in the British city of Bradford.

Sources said that the official social media account of a Pakistani political party in the UK was used to mobilise demonstrators.

The sources added that during the protest, demonstrators used highly provocative and objectionable language against the Chief of Defence Forces.

They also threatened to assassinate the Field Marshal in a car bomb attack.

Pakistan seeks UK action over PTI-linked social media posts threatening Field Marshal Asim Munir

The Foreign Office said that the government of Pakistan has taken serious notice of threats issued from British soil and urged the UK government to ensure that its territory is not used to destabilise Pakistan.

Sources further said that Pakistan expects strict action to be taken against such miscreant elements and that they be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Interior Tallal Chaudhry also confirmed that the government has written to the UK government regarding "inciteful" statements and content circulating on social media involving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The minister highlighted a video circulating online that has raised concerns. The letter urges the UK to take action against individuals involved in inciting terrorism, violence, and instability in Pakistan from British soil.

The letter also highlighted that PTI-associated platforms are persistently promoting calls for violence and unrest.