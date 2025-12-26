Karachi enforces e-challan system for KMC officials

KARACHI (Dunya News) - With the implementation of the e-challan system in the city, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has issued directives to its officers and employees to strictly follow traffic laws.

KMC officers and staff will be required to pay traffic fines themselves, while those using official KMC vehicles will be personally responsible for settling any e-challans.

Officials have been instructed to wear seat belts while driving and are prohibited from using tinted windows and mobile phones in official vehicles.

Overspeeding in government vehicles has been banned, and action will be taken against concerned officers if number plates are found to be tampered with.

The use of wrong routes while driving has been prohibited, and wearing helmets has been made mandatory. These directives have been issued by KMC in line with instructions from the Sindh government.