Punjab wildlife rangers crack down on illegal hunting

PUNJAB (Web Desk) - Wildlife Rangers carried out multiple operations against illegal hunting across the province.

According to details, three hunters involved in the illegal hunting of partridges were arrested in Rahim Yar Khan and fined Rs150,000.

In a separate incident in Layyah, slaughtered doves and pigeons were recovered from the possession of two hunters; however, the suspects managed to escape.

Meanwhile, a stray female deer was rescued from the Gujrat border area and safely shifted to Wildlife Park Joharabad.