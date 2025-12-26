Five Indian-sponsored terrorists neutralised, weapons seized in Kohlu operation

Five Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based security operation in Balochistan’s Kohlu district, according to ISPR.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed five Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation carried out in Kohlu district of Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was conducted on Thursday after security forces received intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists affiliated with Fitna al Hindustan, described by the military as an India-backed militant network operating inside Pakistan. Acting on the information, troops launched a targeted operation in the area.

ISPR said security personnel effectively engaged the terrorists’ hideout, leading to an intense exchange of fire. As a result, five Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed during the operation.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the dead militants. According to the military’s media wing, the terrorists were actively involved in multiple acts of terrorism in the region, posing a serious threat to peace and security in Balochistan.

Following the operation, sanitisation efforts are ongoing in Kohlu to eliminate any remaining militants who may be present in the area. ISPR said the operation forms part of Pakistan’s sustained counter-terrorism campaign under the national framework of Azm-e-Istehkam, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for the successful operation, commending their professionalism and resolve in eliminating what he described as enemies of humanity.

In a statement, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to eradicate terrorism in all its forms, stating that the entire nation stands alongside its security forces in the fight against militancy. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring lasting peace and stability across the country.

ISPR emphasised that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue operations at full pace to counter foreign-sponsored terrorism and dismantle militant networks operating within the country.