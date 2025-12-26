Karachi to experience cool mornings and nights over next three days

Karachi to remain cool in mornings and nights over the next three days with temperatures between 12–28°C, winds from Balochistan, occasional sea breezes, and no rainfall.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Meteorological Department has forecast that winds blowing from the direction of Balochistan will keep mornings and nights cool in Karachi over the next three days.

According to the Early Warning Center, the minimum temperature is expected to range between 12°C and 14°C, while the maximum temperature may reach 26°C to 28°C.

Most of the time, winds from the north and northeast of Balochistan will prevail, with occasional sea breezes in the evening for short periods.

The meteorological department also stated that no unusual weather changes are expected in the city over the coming week. No rainfall is anticipated this month, though partial cloudiness may occur occasionally, and fog may form in the morning in the province’s plains.

On Friday, the minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 13°C, while the coldest temperature in rural Sindh was 4°C in Mohenjo Daro.