Six terrorists including high-profile commander killed in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – At least six terrorists, including the highly wanted commander Nasratullah, also known as Maulvi Nasrat, were killed on Friday during a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police in Lakki Marwat’s Takhti Khel area.

The operation was conducted under the direct supervision of Regional Police Officer Bannu Sajjad Khan and District Police Officer Nazir Khan. Nasratullah was among the dead; a reward of Rs 2.5 million had been placed on his head. He was wanted in 28 serious criminal cases and was considered a key figure in Fitna-al-Khawarij, the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Police confirmed that the militants were armed with modern, heavy weapons and had deployed sniper rifles and quadcopters during the clash. “The terrorists targeted the police and villagers’ houses using quadcopter strikes, causing civilian injuries,” said a police statement.

Officials said that ten injured had been admitted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in Serai Naurang, with three referred to Bannu for specialised treatment. Doctors and paramedics were called to duty, and standard treatment was being provided.

The district administration declared an emergency, ensuring resources and personnel were available to manage casualties.

Security forces have secured the area, and search and clearance operations are ongoing to eliminate remaining militants. Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed praised the operation, stating that such actions against terrorists would be accelerated to maintain public safety and regional peace.

Five Indian-sponsored terrorists neutralised, weapons seized in Kohlu operation

On the previous day, a separate exchange of fire in the Wanda Amir area led to the death of another terrorist commander. Additionally, two suspects, including one wanted by Punjab police, were arrested during targeted operations. Earlier in the week, security forces had destroyed multiple terrorist hideouts in the Bettani subdivision of Lakki Marwat.

The region has experienced a surge in terrorist activity, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, following the end of TTP’s ceasefire with the government in 2022.