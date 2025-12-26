Lahore–Sialkot motorway M-11 closed due to dense fog

Lahore–Sialkot Motorway M-11 closed due to fog as authorities advise lane discipline, daytime travel, fog lights, reduced speed, safe distance, and helpline 130 for assistance.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore–Sialkot Motorway (M-11) has been closed due to dense fog.

According to the Central Region spokesperson, the closure aims to protect lives and property, as lane violations during fog can lead to serious accidents.

Road users have been advised to strictly follow lane discipline and prefer travelling during daytime hours. The spokesperson noted that safe travel timings in foggy conditions are from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Motorways Central Region spokesperson further urged drivers to use fog lights, avoid unnecessary travel, refrain from overspeeding, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, and contact helpline 130 for guidance and assistance.