PTI never showed seriousness about dialogue: PM's coordinator

“Mahmood Khan Achakzai talked about negotiations. Whenever we invited negotiations, the result was not positive. PTI never took the talk of negotiations seriously,” he added.

LAHORE: (Dunya News) - Ikhtiar Wali Khan, coordinator to the prime minister, has said Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) never showed seriousness about engaging in dialogue with the government, despite repeated offers from the prime minister.

Speaking on Dunya News Programme 'Tonight with Samar Abbas', Ikhtiar Wali Khan said that even when Shehbaz Sharif was the opposition leader, he repeatedly invited the PTI to talks on Charter of Democracy.

The coordinator claimed PTI did not have many options. “The PM invited the PTI for negotiations for the seventh time. No sabotage will be allowed. May 9 rioters will not be forgiven under the guise of negotiations. Those doing mischief sitting abroad have the support of PTI,” he alleged.

He said before the street movement, the PTI must guarantee not to spread unrest, adding now Pakistan's economy will not be allowed to go bankrupt, and talks can be held with Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

