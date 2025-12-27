PPP condemns UK protest as attempt to create chaos

It said PTI crossed all limits in its attempt to spread chaos and earn cheap fame by resorting to despicable acts

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party has condemned a protest in the UK, where demonstrators used provocative and objectionable language against Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying PTI has crossed all limits to spread chaos.

PPP leader Shazia Marri, while talking to the media, said the PTI crossed all limits in its attempt to spread chaos and earn cheap fame by resorting to despicable acts.

“Heinous conspiracies are being hatched against Pakistan. Britain's own laws prevent the spread of chaos. How it can allow others to use its land for spreading chaos,” the PPP leader said.

PPP Nasir Hussain Shah also condemned the protest and said PTI's politics is the politics of extremism, adding they are spreading negative propaganda from abroad.

Field Marshal Asim Munir received recognition all over the world, the PPP leader said.

Pakistan on Friday issued a demarche to acting UK High Commissioner, the Foreign Office said.

According to Foreign Office sources, the demarche was conveyed in connection with a protest held outside the Pakistani Consulate in the British city of Bradford.

Sources said that the official social media account of a Pakistani political party in the UK was used to mobilise demonstrators.

The sources added that during the protest, demonstrators used highly provocative and objectionable language against the Chief of Defence Forces.

They also threatened to assassinate the Field Marshal in a car bomb attack.

The Foreign Office said that the government of Pakistan has taken serious notice of threats issued from British soil and urged the UK government to ensure that its territory is not used to destabilise Pakistan.

Sources further said that Pakistan expects strict action to be taken against such miscreant elements and that they be held accountable in accordance with the law.