Sindh Scouts mark 100 years of service as governor hails youth role in nation-building

He attributed this success to the strategic vision of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, which, he said, further strengthened Pakistan’s international standing.

KARACHI (APP) - Sindh Governor and Patron-in-Chief Kamran Khan Tessori attended the centenary celebrations of the Sindh Scouts as chief guest, marking 100 years of the organisation’s contributions to discipline, patriotism, and national service.

He was warmly received on arrival by Provincial Commissioner Justice (retd) Hasan Feroz, Syed Akhtar Mir, and senior Scout leaders, said a news release on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Kamran Tessori paid rich tribute to the organisers and leadership of the Sindh Scouts, describing the occasion as more than the conclusion of a jamboree. He said it reflected a century of dedication, sacrifice, and service to the nation.

He remarked that nations are built by character rather than infrastructure, adding that the Scouts play a vital role in nurturing discipline, patriotism, and strong moral values among the youth. He urged young people to equip themselves with modern skills, including knowledge of artificial intelligence, to meet future challenges effectively.

The Governor said Pakistan’s armed forces had defeated the enemy on May 10, making the entire nation proud. He added that Pakistan’s foreign policy and national direction were being appreciated by leading international publications, bringing the country into global focus.

He attributed this success to the strategic vision of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, which, he said, further strengthened Pakistan’s international standing.

Governor Sindh also said that initiatives launched from the Governor’s House, such as IT education programs, distribution of laptops, motorcycles, and rations, would continue to empower the youth and promote self-reliance.

The event, Scout boys presented a Rajasthani song, an anthem in the Hunza language, and a tableau, all of which were warmly appreciated by the audience.

The ceremony concluded with the Governor distributing awards and shields to Scouts for outstanding performance.