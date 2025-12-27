Her life was rare fusion of courage, compassion, Bilawal pays tribute to Benazir

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a profound and glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the 18th anniversary of her martyrdom, saying that the Daughter of the East’s life was a rare fusion of courage and compassion, and that her supreme sacrifice was a pledge written in blood that democracy in Pakistan would never surrender.

Chairman PPP said that December 27 is a day of collective mourning, reflection and renewed commitment. “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was not just a leader; she was the fearless voice of democracy, the hope of the oppressed and an unyielding symbol of resistance against dictatorship, extremism and intolerance,” he said.

Highlighting her historic national and global role, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said her vision of a peaceful, democratic and inclusive Pakistan continues to inspire generations, especially women and youth.

He said that as Prime Minister, despite immense challenges, she pursued people-centred policies, strengthened Pakistan’s defence, safeguarded national sovereignty and restored the country’s progressive and dignified image internationally.

Recalling her unmatched personal sacrifices, he said that despite losing her father, brothers and enduring years of persecution, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto remained steadfast and fearless until she embraced martyrdom in the struggle for democracy.