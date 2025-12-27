Met office predicts first winter rain in Karachi

The westerly wind system may affect the city between Tuesday and Wednesday.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in the city, if it rains, it would be first shower of the winter.

According to the Meteorological Department, it will be cloudy in the city on December 30. The westerly wind system may affect the city between Tuesday and Wednesday.

After the westerly winds, there is a possibility of an increase in the intensity of cold in the city.

On December 28, a series of westerly winds will affect the upper areas, and on December 29, there will be clouds in Balochistan and adjacent areas.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department released its weather report for the next 24 hours.

According to the report, most parts of the country were expected to experience cold and dry weather on Friday, while northern areas may see partly cloudy conditions.

The Met Office said fog is likely during morning and night hours in the plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Meanwhile, central and southern districts of Balochistan are expected to remain partly cloudy.

The report added that most parts of the country remained cold and dry over the past day, while northern regions experienced severe cold.

