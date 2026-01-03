Punjab shrouded in dense fog, motorways temporarily closed

Dense fog in Punjab has led to temporary closure of multiple motorways, with authorities urging safe travel and adherence to lane discipline.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab is experiencing severe fog, prompting authorities to temporarily close several motorways to ensure public safety.

The Central Region Motorway spokesperson confirmed that sections of the M-2, M-3, and M-4 motorways are currently inaccessible due to low visibility.

The affected stretches include M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M-3 from Faisalabad to Darkhana, M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Gojra, and M-4 from Khanewal to Multan. Officials stressed that these closures are necessary to protect lives and prevent serious accidents.

Motorists are advised to adhere strictly to lane discipline and prioritise daytime travel, as the safest travel window is between 10am and 6pm. Drivers must use fog lights, maintain safe distances from the vehicles ahead, avoid speeding, and refrain from unnecessary journeys.

For assistance, road users can contact the motorway helpline at 130. Authorities continue to monitor conditions and will reopen motorways once it is safe to travel.