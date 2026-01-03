First supermoon of 2026 lights up Pakistan skies

Pakistan witnesses first supermoon of 2026, the Wolf Moon, appearing larger and brighter alongside the Quadrantid meteor shower, visible January 3–4, with next in November.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The first supermoon of 2026 has appeared in Pakistan, according to a SPARCO spokesperson.

Traditionally called the Wolf Moon, this event follows the last super moon in October 2025.

This year, the supermoon coincides with the peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower. In Pakistan, it will rise at 5:51 pm, with the moon’s illumination reaching 99.8 percent. The phenomenon will also be visible on January 3 and 4.

Suparco added that the distance between the Earth and the Moon is approximately 362,000 kilometers. As a result, the Moon will appear 6–7 percent larger and about 10 percent brighter than a regular full moon.

The next super moon is expected to be visible in November 2026.