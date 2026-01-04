KP CM orders immediate inquiry into removal of children from Zamung Kor

The CM ordered the digitalisation of Zamung Kor’s accounts system and the stipend disbursement mechanism to ensure transparency.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi has ordered an immediate inquiry into the removal of 11 children from Zamung Kor, a welfare institution for orphaned and underprivileged children.

According to a statement, the chief minister also directed an investigation into the distribution of hygiene kits among children residing at Zamung Kor. He ordered the installation of surveillance cameras in classrooms of the Zamung Kor Model Institute and instructed authorities to ensure the immediate provision of required teaching staff.

CM Afridi announced the establishment of a complaint cell for children to address grievances and directed that the provincial government would bear the education fees of Zamung Kor children studying in private colleges. He also instructed officials to allocate a special quota for Zamung Kor students under the ETEA merit scholarship programme.

In addition, the chief minister ordered the digitalisation of Zamung Kor’s accounts system and the stipend disbursement mechanism to ensure transparency. He also approved the provision of transport services for children travelling to colleges and sports academies.

During his visit, CM Afridi inspected various sections of the Zamung Kor Model Institute, reviewed the quality of food being served, and visited the girls’ campus to assess compliance with instructions issued during his previous visit.

Emphasising the government’s responsibility, Sohail Afridi said caring for orphaned and vulnerable children is a constitutional, moral, and humanitarian duty. He added that Zamung Kor institutions were established under Imran Khan’s Ehsaas vision and must be run in their true spirit, stating he would personally monitor all related matters.

