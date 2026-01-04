Six die as roof collapses during wedding in Charsadda

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred in the Shabqadar area of Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

CHARSADDA (Dunya News) – Six people were killed when the roof of a room collapsed in Charsadda.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred in the Shabqadar area of Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the roof of a room collapsed during a wedding ceremony at the house of a man named Fazal Dad in the locality of Chhat Mitha Khairabad.

Officials said that wedding guests were trapped under the debris after the roof collapsed. The accident claimed six lives, while several others were injured.

Rescue sources added that four members of the same family, including five young girls, died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams have started collecting further details of the incident, and after necessary legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to the heirs.

