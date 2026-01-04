Singer booked for performing 'Qaidi No 804' at Shalimar Gardens

The music night was organised at Shalimar Gardens under the auspices of the Walled City Authority, where Faraz Khan performed qawwali

LAHORE (Web Desk) - A case has been registered against singer Faraz Khan for performing a song associated with incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

The singer performed on ‘Qaidi No 804’ during a government-sponsored musical night show.

According to details, a Music and Cultural Night was organised at Shalimar Gardens under the auspices of the Walled City Authority, where Faraz Khan and his companions performed qawwali.

During the programme, Faraz Khan sang a song linked to Adiala Jail inmate No 804, following which an FIR was lodged against him.

Singer Malkoo to appear before LHC seeking removal of his name from no-fly list

The case was registered at Shalimar Police Station on the complaint of Shalimar Gardens in-charge Zamir and includes various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Faraz Khan maintained that he performed the song on audience demand and a case was registered against him.

It is pertinent to note that the event held at Shalimar Gardens was open to the general public.

Police said an investigation into the matter has been initiated and action is being taken in accordance with the law, with all aspects of the incident being reviewed.