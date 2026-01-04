Three burglars killed, one held in Karachi police encounter

Timuria SHO Shahid Baloch and DSP Ali Hassan said the arrested suspect, identified as Qayyum, son of Mehmood, revealed the name of one accomplice as Yasir.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Three armed robbers were killed and one arrested after a police encounter during a home burglary in Buffer Zone early Sunday morning.

According to police, four unknown armed men broke into house number 609 in Sector 15A-1, Timuria Police Station jurisdiction, and held residents hostage while looting valuables. Residents alerted authorities through the “Madadgar 15” helpline, prompting police to respond swiftly.

When officers arrived, the robbers fired at them. Police returned fire, killing one suspect on the spot. The remaining three fled, leading to a second gunfight nearby in which two more robbers were killed.

One injured suspect was arrested and taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital along with the bodies of the deceased.

Authorities recovered weapons, stolen cash, gold jewelry, mobile phones, a motorcycle, and other valuables. Residents estimated the stolen property included 250,000–300,000 rupees in cash and gold worth several lakh rupees.

Timuria SHO Shahid Baloch and DSP Ali Hassan said the arrested suspect, identified as Qayyum, son of Mehmood, revealed the name of one accomplice as Yasir. The identities of the deceased robbers are yet to be confirmed through fingerprints.

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar praised the operation, saying such police actions are lowering criminal morale.

Additional IG Karachi Azad Khan also commended officers for their swift and courageous response. Residents hailed the police for preventing further losses during the robbery.