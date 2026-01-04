Mohsin Naqvi directs FIA to intensify crackdown against smuggling

Chairing a meeting at the FIA Karachi Zonal office, he said that indiscriminate action would be taken against all networks involved in these heinous activities

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed FIA to intensify actions against networks involved in human smuggling and money laundering.

Chairing a meeting at the Federal Investigation Agency Karachi Zonal office, he said that indiscriminate action would be taken against all networks involved in these heinous activities.

Commenting on illegal business of Hawala and Hundi, he said that nobody would be allowed to weaken the economy of the country.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that all the relevant agencies, including the FIA, should work in complete coordination so that no room is left for criminal elements.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi lauded Pakistan Rangers Sindh for establishing peace in Karachi that led to the restoration of trade and industrial activities in the city.

Addressing the Passing-Out Parade of Basic Recruit Training Course No. 33 at the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Training Centre and School, Mohsin Naqvi said it was a matter of great honour for him to witness the discipline, professional capability, and commitment of the young soldiers who were formally joining one of Pakistan’s most respected security forces.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the cadets, their families, and their instructors for the successful completion of training, calling the day “an important milestone” in the lives of the young graduates.