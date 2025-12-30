Naqvi assures full support for peaces efforts in KP

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi of full federal support to address security challenges, emphasizing peace and ongoing efforts against terrorism.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday assured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi of full cooperation in addressing the security challenges in the province.

The two leaders met in Islamabad, where they held a detailed discussion on the current law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi briefed the interior minister on the security challenges facing the province, particularly in border areas, and ongoing operations against foreign elements.

Minister Naqvi reiterated the federal government’s commitment to supporting the province in maintaining peace and security. He emphasized that ensuring peace in KP remained a top priority for the federal government.

Naqvi also praised the sacrifices made by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the fight against terrorism, stating that the federal government is ready to provide all necessary support to strengthen security measures.

The interior minister further assured that steps to eliminate extremist elements and their facilitators would continue through joint efforts. He made it clear that no leniency would be shown in the fight against terrorists and their supporters.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi acknowledged the importance of federal cooperation in establishing lasting peace in the province and stressed the need for coordinated efforts to combat terrorism.

