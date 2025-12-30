Pakistan condemns reported attack on Russian President Putin's residence

Pakistan condemned the reported attack on Vladimir Putin’s residence, calling it a grave threat to peace. Russia claims Ukraine launched drones, but Ukraine denies the accusation, citing peace talks.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Tuesday condemned the reported targeting of the residence of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

Such a heinous act constitutes a grave threat to peace, security, and stability, particularly at a time when efforts aimed at peace are underway, Prime Minister Shehbhaz Sharif said in a post on X.

He added that Pakistan expressed its solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, and with the government and people of Russia.

“We reiterate our firm rejection of all forms of violence and acts intended to undermine security and threaten peace,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Ukraine had tried to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence in northern Russia and so Moscow's negotiating position would be reviewed, but Ukraine said it was a lie.

Russia said Ukraine attacked the presidential residence in the Novgorod region overnight with 91 long-range drones, which were all destroyed by Russian air defences. No one was injured and there was no damage, Lavrov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the accusation was a lie, adding that Moscow was preparing the ground to strike government buildings in Kyiv. He said the Russian claim was an attempt to undermine peace talks.

Lavrov said that targets had already been selected for retaliatory strikes by Russia's armed forces. "Such reckless actions will not go unanswered," he said, adding that the attack amounted to "state terrorism."

Lavrov noted that the attack took place during negotiations about a possible Ukrainian peace deal and that while Russia would not leave the negotiations, Moscow's position will be reviewed.

