Various sections of motorway closed as dense fog blankets Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dense fog again blanketed the plain areas of Punjab including Lahore on night between Monday and Tuesday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic due to low visibility, Dunya News reported.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Samundri, Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

Moreover, entry of heavy traffic has been prohibited on Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana and Motorway M4 Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakim.

According to the Motorway Police sources, safe travel times during fog are from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights while driving.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highways as visibility is from zero to 100 meters.

The Motorway police have also informed that for assistance or guidance, motorists can contact the NHMP helpline at 130.

