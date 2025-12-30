Ayaz Sadiq pays tribute to security forces for successful Bajaur operation

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq lauded the professionalism, courage, and operational excellence of the security forces in combating terrorism and foiling the nefarious designs of Indian-sponsored proxy networks.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday paid glowing tribute to security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation in Bajaur, in which five Indian-sponsored terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij were neutralized.

In a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker lauded the professionalism, courage, and operational excellence of the security forces in combating terrorism and foiling the nefarious designs of Indian-sponsored proxy networks.

He said such actions were commendable and reflected the firm resolve of Pakistan’s security apparatus to safeguard national security.

Ayaz Sadiq also paid rich tribute to Major Adeel Zaman, who embraced martyrdom while bravely leading the operation. He said the entire nation was proud of the supreme sacrifice rendered by the martyred officer, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the defence of the motherland.

“The sacrifices of our martyrs are the guarantee of peace and stability in the country,” the Speaker remarked, adding that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies stood like a leaden wall against terrorism and would continue operations until its complete elimination.

The Speaker expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Shaheed Major Adeel Zaman and said he shared their grief in this difficult time. He prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for the bereaved family.

Reaffirming unwavering support for the armed forces, Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan’s security forces remained fully committed to defeating Indian-backed terrorist elements and ensuring lasting peace across the country.

