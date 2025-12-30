Section 144 extended in Rawalpindi

Authorities extended Section 144 in Rawalpindi until January, prohibiting sit-ins, public assemblies and gatherings as well as carrying of arms, to maintain security across the district.

RAWALPINDI (dunya News) - Authorities extended Section 144 in Rawalpindi until January, prohibiting sit-ins, public assemblies and gatherings as well as carrying of arms, to maintain security in view of an “imminent threat”.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Monday, Section 144 had been enforced in Rawalpindi District since December 25.

On the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema has extended the enforcement of Section 144 until January 1. The purpose of this measure is to maintain law and order across the district and to take preventive steps against any potential unrest.

Ppolitical gatherings, rallies, meetings, and processions will be completely banned. There will also be a complete ban on motorcycle pillion riding, the display of weapons, and the use of loudspeakers.

Sources said that on January 1, a decision will be made -- based on the law and order situation -- whether to further extend Section 144 or lift it.

