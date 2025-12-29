Field Marshal Asim Munir pays tribute to Major Adeel Zaman at Peshawar funeral

Pakistan bids farewell to Major Adeel Zaman Shaheed as senior military and civilian leaders honour his sacrifice during the Bajaur counter-terror operation.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The funeral prayer of Major Adeel Zaman Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom while valiantly confronting Fitna al Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, was held today at Peshawar Garrison.

The ceremony was attended by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Commander of Peshawar Corps, alongside military and civil officers and members of the public.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir paid rich tribute to Major Adeel Zaman, highlighting that Pakistan Army martyrs are the pride of the nation. He emphasised that their sacrifices will be remembered forever and prayed for the elevation of the Shaheed’s ranks in Jannah, as well as patience and strength for the bereaved family.

Major Adeel Zaman Shaheed laid down his life in the line of duty while leading from the front. He will be laid to rest with full military honours in his native town of Dera Ismail Khan.

Following the funeral, Field Marshal Asim Munir visited CMH Peshawar to inquire about the health of officers and soldiers injured during the operation, praising their courage and steadfastness throughout the mission.