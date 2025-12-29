Karachi: Another young boy loses life after slipping into uncovered manhole

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Korangi where a minor boy passed away after falling into an exposed manhole, reportedly left open due to administrative negligence. The accident happened in Mehran Town, Sector 6G.

Rescue teams said the child, identified as Dilbar Ali, was playing outside his house when his foot slipped, causing him to plunge into the unguarded sewer opening. Local residents rushed to help and managed to pull the boy out, but he had already succumbed.

Officials shifted the body to Jinnah Hospital for legal and medical formalities. Residents expressed anger over the lack of safety measures, saying such oversights continue to put children and families at risk in the city.