Met Office predicts cold and partly cloudy weather across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and partly cloudy to cloudy weather over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

According to the report, some areas of Balochistan may experience strong winds, thunderstorms, and rain, with snowfall expected in the hilly regions. In the evening and night, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjacent mountainous areas may also see gusty winds, rainfall, and snow.

The PMD warned of moderate to dense fog in northern, southern Punjab, and upper Sindh plains during morning and night hours, which could affect visibility on roads. Most parts of the country are expected to remain cold and dry, while the northern regions will experience severe cold.

Today, minimum temperatures were recorded at minus 7 C in Leh, minus 5 C in Gopis, minus 3 C in Skardu, minus 2 C in Qalat, Parachinar, and Bagrot, and minus 1 C in Malam Jabba.

Authorities have advised people to take precautions in foggy and cold conditions and warned travelers to stay alert in hilly areas.