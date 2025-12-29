Army major martyred, five terrorists killed in Bajaur raid

Major Adeel Zaman, 36, embraces martyrdom while leading an intelligence-based operation against militants in Bajaur, according to ISPR.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Five terrorists have been killed during an intelligence-based operation carried out by security forces in the Khar area of Bajaur district, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was conducted on Monday following confirmed intelligence regarding the presence of militants linked to Fitna al Khwarij, described by the military’s media wing as an India-sponsored proxy group. Troops launched the raid after locating the hideout, leading to an intense exchange of fire.

During the operation, security personnel engaged the militants effectively, resulting in the killing of five operatives. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the site, with the ISPR stating that those neutralised had been actively involved in terrorist attacks against security forces, law enforcement agencies and civilians.

In the course of the firefight, Major Adeel Zaman, aged 36 and a resident of Dera Ismail Khan district, was martyred. The army officer was leading his troops from the front and was engaged in direct combat when he sustained fatal injuries. The military described him as having fought gallantly until the end.

Following the encounter, security forces launched sanitisation operations in the surrounding area to ensure the elimination of any remaining militants. The ISPR said the ongoing counter-terrorism drive is being conducted under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, approved by the Federal Apex Committee as part of the National Action Plan.

The statement reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to continuing operations against what it termed foreign-sponsored terrorism across the country.