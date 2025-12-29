Bail for husband accused of forced unnatural relations and obscene filming

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court has confirmed the interim bail of a man accused of forcing his wife into unnatural intimate relations and recording obscene videos, citing gaps in evidence and delays in the registration of the case.

Justice Tariq Nadeem issued a detailed seven-page written verdict confirming the interim bail of the accused, Aun Muhammad. According to the first information report, the accused allegedly compelled his wife to engage in unnatural sexual acts and made indecent videos of her. The petitioner, however, maintained that the case was lodged due to ongoing domestic disputes.

The court observed that under Shariah, unnatural sexual relations with one’s wife are prohibited. It further noted that interim bail is an extraordinary relief granted only under exceptional circumstances. The verdict highlighted that the FIR was registered after a delay of approximately three months, a factor that weighed heavily in the court’s assessment.

As per the FIR, the complainant alleged that the husband began subjecting her to violence and harassment soon after the marriage. However, the court noted that the complainant did not approach any forum or authority during this period. This, the verdict stated, indicated the possibility of underlying resentment towards the husband, raising the likelihood that the case may have been lodged to exert pressure in an ongoing marital dispute.

The court further pointed out that while the complainant accused her husband of forcing unnatural sexual relations, neither the medical examination nor the DNA report substantiated these allegations. The investigation against the petitioner has been completed, and there were no allegations that he misused the concession of interim bail.

In light of these circumstances, the Lahore High Court confirmed the interim bail of the accused against surety bonds amounting to Rs500,000.