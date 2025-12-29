KP CM Afridi writes to Punjab govt, raises alarm over protocol violations and 'disrespectful treatment'

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has formally written a letter to the Punjab government, expressing serious concerns over alleged protocol violations and what he described as “disrespectful and inappropriate behavior” during his recent visit to Punjab.

In the letter, Afridi stated that the conduct he faced during the visit amounted to an insult to the public mandate, saying he was treated in a manner that was “out of line” and “completely uncalled for.” He criticized what he called unnecessary and excessive security measures, claiming that several public spaces were shut down, causing major inconvenience to citizens.

Afridi also complained that access to motorway service areas was blocked during his movement, calling it a “grave issue” and stressing that such actions made matters worse for ordinary commuters. He further alleged that a social media campaign was launched to defame him, linking him with drugs, and claimed that this campaign was run through accounts associated with state institutions.

Strongly condemning the alleged character-assassination attempts, Afridi warned that such actions damage interprovincial harmony and called for accountability of those responsible. He demanded assurance that the incident would not happen again, stressing that his letter should be treated as an official record for any future legal and administrative action.

Afridi concluded that he expects Punjab authorities to put their cards on the table and ensure such episodes are avoided going forward.