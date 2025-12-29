Lahore gives green light to Basant 2026, DC issues official notification

LAHORE – The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore has officially announced permission for celebrating Basant 2026 in the city, with kite flying allowed on February 6, 7, and 8. Authorities have set strict rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable festival for all.

According to the notification, only approved and standard kite-flying materials can be used. The manufacturing and trade of kite materials will be allowed from December 30, 2025, to February 8, 2026, while public sales will be permitted from February 1 to February 8.

Only registered sellers will be allowed to sell kite materials, and the registration process for manufacturers, traders, and sellers began today (December 29, 2025), through the e-biz app or basant.punjab.gov.pk.

The use of charkhi (spools) remains completely banned, and sharp materials such as metal wire, nylon, plastic, or dangerous maanjha are strictly prohibited. Only cotton strings of specific quality are allowed, and kite and gudda sizes have been fixed according to the regulations.

Authorities have instructed all registered sellers to prominently display their certificates and maintain complete records of stock, sales, and movement of kite materials.

The DC’s office said these measures are aimed at ensuring public safety and celebrating Basant in a secure and well-organised manner.