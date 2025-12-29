Dense fog forces closure of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway M-3

Heavy fog forced authorities to shut down the Lahore–Sialkot Motorway (M-3). Motorists are urged to travel only in daylight, use fog lights, avoid speeding, and call helplines for assistance.

LAHORE – The Lahore–Sialkot Motorway (M-3) has been closed due to thick fog, bringing travel to a grinding halt. According to the Motorways Central Region spokesperson, the shutdown aims to protect travelers’ lives and prevent accidents, especially as lane violations in fog can turn into a recipe for disaster.

Drivers have been urged to strictly follow lane discipline, avoid unnecessary travel, and prefer daytime journeys. Authorities say 10 am to 6pm. are the safest travel hours during foggy weather. Motorists have been advised to use fog lights, avoid speeding, maintain a safe distance from vehicles, and call Helpline 130 for guidance.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned that Punjab’s plains – including Lahore and surrounding districts – are covered under unusually dense fog. Major highways and motorways are either partially or completely closed. Residents have been advised to call 1129 in case of emergencies.