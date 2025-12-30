Elderly man dies in Haripur road accident

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital.

HARIPUR (Dunya News) – A 70-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a speeding vehicle at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Haripur on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the old man was crossing the road when he was hit by an over-speeding vehicle, as a result he died on the spot. The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Ali Zargul.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. Meanwhile, police have started an investigation.

