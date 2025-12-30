Mandatory training programme for Hajj pilgrims to begin on January 1

Dr Syed Ata-ur-Rehman said that participation in the one-day training programme will be mandatory, and pilgrims must attend the training according to their assigned schedule.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A meeting of the Nisab Committee (Curriculum Committee) for Hajj Training was held under the chairmanship of Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs Dr Syed Ata-ur-Rehman. During the meeting, he stated that the training programme for Hajj pilgrims 2026 will begin on January 1.

Dr Syed Ata-ur-Rehman said that participation in the one-day training programme will be mandatory, and pilgrims must attend the training according to their assigned schedule.

He added that information about the training schedule will be provided through the Pak Hajj 2025 mobile app, the website, and SMS. The training programme has been declared essential to ensure pilgrims have proper awareness of Hajj rituals and administrative matters.

Head of the Curriculum Committee, Joint Secretary Ahmed Nadeem Khan, said that experienced master trainers and scholars from the ministry and Haji camps will provide training through multimedia.

Deputy Secretary Nasir Aziz Khan, Fahad Ahmed, Rana Muhammad Mujahid, and other master trainers will also participate.

