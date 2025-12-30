GB general elections, LG polls to be held on same day

GB Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shehbaz Khan appealed to the public to take advantage of the display centres and ensure their democratic right.

GILGIT (Dunya News) - The Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission on Monday announced that local government polls and general election for the GB Assembly will be held on the same day.

Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shehbaz Khan has said that local government and general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan will be held in a single phase. He stated that display centres have been established for voter registration, verification, and correction. The people can visit these display centers until the end of the current month to check and correct their voting details.

He added that by sending an SMS with their CNIC number to 8301, people can obtain details of their relevant display centre. For forms and guidance, citizens can contact the District Election Commissioner or the display centre in-charge.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of the Chief Election Commissioner, committees have been formed in all three divisions to carry out delimitation of district councils, municipal corporations, tehsil councils, and other institutions. The process of correcting voter lists is ongoing for both local government and general elections.

Additionally, Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shehbaz Khan appealed to the public to take advantage of the display centres and ensure their democratic right.

