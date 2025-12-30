Pakistan rejects Israel's recognition of Somaliland

Usman Jadoon further said that Pakistan opposes any effort to displace the Palestinian people, adding that such a step would violate international law

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Monday strongly rejected Israel's recognition of Somaliland, calling it an illegal act violating Somalia's sovereignty, international law, and regional stability.

An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council was held, during which Pakistan’s Permanent Deputy Representative to the UN Usman Jadoon said that Pakistan rejects Israel’s move to recognize Somaliland as an independent country and fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.

Usman Jadoon stated that the move is a clear violation of international law. He said Pakistan also rejects any attempt to displace the Palestinian people and fully supports Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Usman Jadoon further said that Pakistan opposes any effort to displace the Palestinian people, adding that such a step would violate international law and added that Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland should be reconsidered.

