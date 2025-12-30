President, PM pay tribute to security forces for operation against terrorists

In their statements, they said security forces are recording significant successes in eliminating the Khwarij. They paid homage to Major Adeel Zaman who embraced shahadat during the operation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to security forces for successful intelligence based operation against Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij in Bajaur.

In their statements, they said security forces are recording significant successes in eliminating the Khwarij.

They paid special homage to the brave son of soil Major Adeel Zaman who embraced shahadat during the operation.

The President and Prime Minister extended heartfelt condolences to Shaheed Major Adeel Zaman's family and said his courage and great sacrifice for the country are a source of pride for the entire nation.

They vowed to continue anti-terrorism operations with full force and said the entire nation stands resolute alongside the security forces in this war against terrorism.

