Ishaq Dar discusses Middle East situation with Malaysian counterpart

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Malaysia Mohamad bin Haji Hasan have reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepen cooperation across a broad range of sectors.

During a telephonic conversation on Sunday, the two leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations and exchanged views on recent regional developments, including the evolving situation in Asia and the Middle East.

Both sides also underscored the importance of continued consultation and agreed to remain in close contact at all levels.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar also held a telephonic conversation with Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain.

The two leaders reviewed Pakistan-Bangladesh relations and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

They also exchanged views on recent developments in Asia and the Middle East and agreed to remain in close contact amid these dynamics.