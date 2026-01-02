DPM Dar visits Bangladesh High Commission to condole demise of Khaleda Zia

The Deputy Prime Minister said that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh in this hour of grief

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday visited the Bangladesh High Commission to express condolences on the sad demise of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

He also signed the condolence book.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishaq Dar said that the passing of Khaleda Zia is a great loss to her family and to the people of Bangladesh.

He said that Begum Khaleda Zia devoted her life to public service and to the welfare of her nation.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today visited the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad to sign the condolence book on the Passing Away of the Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia pic.twitter.com/V1iL8FEmW6 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) January 2, 2026

Her resilience and leadership during challenging times have left a lasting legacy.

She will be remembered with respect by all who value service to country and people.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh in this hour of grief.

He further said that Pakistan looks forward to working closely with Bangladesh.

The Acting High Commissioner thanked Ishaq Dar for signing the condolence book, saying the gesture reflects the enduring bond of friendship between Bangladesh and Pakistan.