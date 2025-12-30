Ayaz Sadiq to represent Pakistan at Khaleda Zia's funeral in Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will travel to Dhaka on Wednesday to attend the funeral prayers of former Bangladeshi prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, following special instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to official sources, the NA Speaker will represent the government and people of Pakistan at the funeral ceremony of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. During his visit, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is also scheduled to convey formal condolences to Khaleda Zia’s family on behalf of Pakistan.

In addition to attending the funeral prayers, the National Assembly speaker is expected to hold meetings with senior officials of Bangladesh’s interim government during his stay in Dhaka. These engagements are part of Pakistan’s official outreach following the death of one of Bangladesh’s most influential political figures.

The Government of Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow over Khaleda Zia’s passing, describing her death as a significant loss for Bangladesh and the wider South Asian region. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, while offering prayers for the elevation of the late leader’s ranks and patience for her relatives.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in his message, prayed for Khaleda Zia to be granted the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, acknowledging her long political career and role in shaping Bangladesh’s modern political landscape.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed profound grief over the former prime minister’s death, calling her a towering political figure and a committed friend of Pakistan. In a message shared on social media, the prime minister said Khaleda Zia’s lifelong service to Bangladesh and her contribution to the country’s growth and development would be remembered as a lasting legacy. The prime minister added that the government and people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh during this period of mourning, extending prayers and sympathies to Khaleda Zia’s family, friends and supporters.

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, remained a dominant force in the country’s turbulent politics for decades. Despite prolonged illness and years of political setbacks, she had expressed her intention to return to frontline politics and lead her party into the next general elections, expected in February 2026.

Only last month, the veteran leader had pledged to campaign actively, urging her party members to unite and prepare for leadership as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party emerged as a leading contender in the post-uprising political landscape.

Her health deteriorated sharply in late November, when she was rushed to hospital suffering from multiple medical complications. Despite extensive medical treatment, her condition continued to worsen.

Khaleda Zia had been imprisoned on corruption charges in 2018 under the government of Sheikh Hasina, a period during which she was also barred from travelling abroad for medical care. She was released shortly after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August 2024, marking a dramatic turn in Bangladesh’s political trajectory.