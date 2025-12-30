Long-awaited rain-bringing system enters Pakistan; floods hit Quetta

LAHORE / QUETTA – After a long wait, a rain-bringing weather system has entered Pakistan, the Meteorological Department said Tuesday.

The system is expected to continue bringing rainfall across different parts of the country until January 2, benefiting upper regions as well as several cities in Punjab.

According to forecasts, Lahore may witness heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Authorities also anticipate two to three more weather systems in January, keeping the skies busy for weeks to come.



Meanwhile, in Quetta’s Chaman area, heavy rain caused flash flooding in Guldar Baghicha, damaging several houses and partially destroying others. Locals demanded immediate rescue and relief operations, saying the floodwaters “caught them off guard.”

Meteorologists warned residents in flood-prone areas to stay alert, as “it’s better to be safe than sorry,” and follow official advisories during the ongoing rainy spell.

