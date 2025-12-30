CJP Yahya Afridi visits Tharparkar to review justice delivery and court systems

THARPARKAR (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Tuesday visited Tharparkar district to review the delivery of justice and assess the functioning of the judicial system, according to an official statement.

The visit was carried out in his capacity as Chairman of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan. Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court accompanied him during the field visit, which focused on evaluating judicial access and infrastructure in remote areas.

The visit reflected the constitutional commitment to equality, inclusion, and peaceful coexistence. The top judge inspected court proceedings and administrative arrangements at the Civil Court Complex in Nagarparkar, where he reviewed the working environment of the judiciary.

During the inspection, CJP Afridi stressed the importance of public facilitation to uphold the dignity of the judiciary. He appreciated the availability of essential facilities, including the Women Facilitation Centre, clean drinking water, solar-powered systems, and an e-library, highlighting their role in improving access to justice.

According to the statement, the chief justice also held an interactive meeting with representatives of various bar associations. The discussion focused on strengthening constructive cooperation between the bench and the bar to ensure effective and timely justice delivery.

As part of the visit, the chief justice toured Kasbo Temple and Churio Jabal Durga Mata Temple. During these visits, he reaffirmed the commitment to religious freedom and the protection of minority rights, in line with constitutional guarantees.

The chief justice later visited the Mithi District Court Complex, where he reviewed judicial affairs, including case management systems, infrastructure, and women-friendly facilities. He examined operational aspects aimed at improving court efficiency and accessibility.

He directed that gaps related to access, cleanliness, and functionality be formally documented. The visit forms part of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan’s ongoing reform-driven and field-based initiatives to strengthen the judicial system across the country.