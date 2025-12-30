PM Shehbaz meets UAE President in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The high-profile meeting took place at Sheikh Zayed Palace, with senior officials including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Atta Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi in attendance.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the leaders held discussions in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, reflecting on their previous meeting in Islamabad on December 26. PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need for a significant increase in bilateral trade between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The discussions covered mutual cooperation in multiple sectors, including information technology, energy, mining, and defence. The statement highlighted that both leaders exchanged views on strengthening ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration across these key areas.

PM Shehbaz commended the UAE’s remarkable development and expressed gratitude for hosting over 2.1 million Pakistanis. He noted that the Pakistani community in the UAE plays a pivotal role in fostering strong relations between the two countries.