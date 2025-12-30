Pakistan, Saudi Arabia FMs exchange New Year greetings in phone call

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the evolving regional situation and recent diplomatic developments.

According to official details, the two leaders exchanged views on key regional matters, reflecting continued high-level engagement between Islamabad and Riyadh at a time of heightened regional dynamics. The discussion underscored the importance both countries place on regular consultation and coordination on issues of shared interest.

During the call, Senator Ishaq Dar extended his best wishes for the New Year to the Saudi foreign minister. Prince Faisal bin Farhan warmly reciprocated the greetings, highlighting the cordial and longstanding nature of relations between the two countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, noting steady progress across multiple areas of cooperation. He emphasised the importance of sustaining this momentum through continued diplomatic engagement and mutual understanding.

Prince Faisal reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to further strengthening and enhancing bilateral ties with Pakistan. He reiterated Riyadh’s interest in deepening cooperation and maintaining close coordination with Islamabad on regional and international issues, in line with the strong partnership shared by the two countries.

The exchange reflects ongoing diplomatic contacts between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which have traditionally maintained close political, economic and strategic relations.