In-focus

Uzbekistan president to visit Pakistan in February 2026, confirms FM Bakhtiyor

Uzbekistan president to visit Pakistan in February 2026, confirms FM Bakhtiyor

Pakistan

Ishaq Dar and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov exchange New Year greetings, confirm the Uzbek president’s February 2026 visit.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today received a telephone call from Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, during which the two leaders exchanged New Year greetings and discussed the future direction of bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister Saidov conveyed season’s greetings and best wishes for the New Year, which were warmly reciprocated by Senator Dar. The exchange reflected the cordial nature of relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and the continued engagement at the highest diplomatic levels.

During the conversation, the Uzbek foreign minister confirmed that the President of Uzbekistan is scheduled to visit Pakistan in February 2026. The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to advance cooperation across multiple sectors and strengthen diplomatic engagement.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to further enhancing Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations by deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of sustained dialogue and collaboration.

Related Topics
Ishaq Dar
Pakistan



Related News