Cloudy skies in Karachi as rain forecast; snow hits northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Karachi is expected to receive light rain and drizzle under a western weather system, while northern KP, including Chitral and Dir, has begun seeing rain and snowfall.

KARACHI / PESHAWAR (News Desk) – Under the influence of a western weather system currently present over western Balochistan, Karachi is experiencing cloudy skies with chances of light rain and drizzle from Tuesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Early Warning Center.

The system is expected to extend toward central and upper parts of the country later today.

The Met Office stated that Karachi is likely to see partly cloudy weather today and tomorrow, with light rain or drizzle at some locations, bringing a slight dip in temperatures.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, winter weather has fully arrived as rain and snowfall continue across several northern districts.

In Upper and Lower Dir, rain began early Tuesday while snowfall covered mountainous areas including Kumrat Valley, Jahaz Banda, Badagoi, Lowari Tunnel, Kalpani, Shahi, and Bin Shahi.

The fresh spell of rain and snowfall has intensified cold conditions, sending temperatures plunging and bringing a wave of excitement among residents.

Tourists have rushed to scenic spots to enjoy the weather, causing an uptick in local tourism activity.

In Chitral, rain and snowfall have been reported since Monday night.

Snow covered areas such as Kalash Valley, Lowari Tunnel Road, Madaklasht, and Garam Chashma.

Upper areas of Yarkhun, Broghil, and Shandur also received snowfall, while reports indicate snow in higher parts of Torkhow and Terich.

According to the Met Office, upper regions of Pakistan may continue to experience rain and snowfall from December 30 until January 2.