Double-decker buses to roll out in Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Sindh government has announced that double-decker buses will begin operating in Karachi from tomorrow, calling it a “New Year’s gift” for the people of the city.

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon made the announcement while inaugurating the link between the Orange Line and Green Line BRT services. During the visit, he also inspected the Orange Line depot in Orangi Town.

Speaking to media, the minister said that this is Pakistan’s first BRT system in which passengers will be able to travel using a single card across routes. “Now commuters won’t have to pay double fare.

With one card, they can travel on both the Orange Line and Green Line. We are striving to make daily ridership reach one hundred thousand,” he added.

Sharjeel Memon stated that the double-decker bus service will initially run on an experimental basis. In the first phase, the buses will travel from Malir to Shahrah-e-Faisal. He added that the fare will be the same as People’s Bus Service, making it pocket-friendly for everyone.

“This service is a New Year’s present for Karachi residents. Double-decker buses will help save space on the roads and give passengers a bird’s-eye view of the city,” he said, noting that chief secretary has been consulted to expand the service and add more buses in the coming months.

Talking about ongoing transport projects, the provincial minister said that public convenience is the heart of these initiatives. “We faced hurdles in the Red Line project, but the Chief Minister resolved the issues and the work has now begun. The four-kilometre-long Orange Line project is also near completion. Electric buses have also arrived and new routes will soon be introduced.”

For Karachi commuters tired of travel woes, this move is seen as a breath of fresh air. As the saying goes, a stitch in time saves nine – and the government hopes timely steps like this will ease daily travel and bring the city’s transport system up to speed.