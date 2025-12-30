Punjab extends deadline for pet parrot declaration as over 100,000 already registered

Punjab Wildlife Rangers are likely to extend the January 5, 2026 deadline for declaring pet parrots. Over 100,000 parrots have already been declared

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Wildlife Rangers have hinted at extending the deadline once again for declaring domestically kept parrots in homes, after a large public response.

Earlier, the department had set January 5, 2026, as the final deadline for submitting declarations of locally found parrot species — including Alexandrine, Rose-ringed (RA parrots), Plum-headed, and Pink-breasted parrots. So far, more than 100,000 parrots have already been declared through the online system.

According to officials, the registration decision was taken in November 2025 to track and protect rapidly declining wild parrot populations.

The process will take place in two stages: first, parrots must be declared, and second, after verification and inspection, they will be formally registered.

The registration fee is Rs1,000 per parrot. Owners can visit the Punjab Wildlife Rangers' website and submit declarations through the online portal “at the click of a button.”

Sources say the January 5 deadline may not be set in stone, and another extension is likely. Meanwhile, an awareness campaign will also be launched to encourage people to follow the process — because “better late than never,” officials say.

Assistant Chief Wildlife Ranger Punjab, Asim Bilal, explained that parrots hold cultural value across the subcontinent, and Pakistan is home to multiple species.

However, due to fast-declining numbers in the wild, authorities now need accurate data on captive parrots to ensure their survival.