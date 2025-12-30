UAE announces troops withdrawal from Yemen following Riyadh's accusations

The UAE announces the end of its counterterrorism presence in Yemen, rejecting Saudi claims and affirming regional coordination.

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates has formally announced the conclusion of its counterterrorism operations in Yemen, following recent statements by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the ongoing conflict.

The UAE emphasised that its military presence in Yemen was undertaken as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy and aimed at ensuring regional security and stability.

The UAE Ministry of Defence noted that Emirati forces have participated in coalition operations since 2015 to support legitimacy in Yemen, combat terrorist organisations, and aid the brotherly Yemeni people. While the UAE ended its major military presence in 2019 after completing assigned missions, a limited number of specialised personnel remained for counterterrorism purposes.

The ministry highlighted that, in light of recent developments affecting operational safety and mission effectiveness, it has decided to withdraw the remaining personnel in a coordinated manner, ensuring their security and maintaining cooperation with international partners.

The UAE stressed that this decision forms part of a broader assessment of current regional requirements and reflects the country’s ongoing commitment to peace and security.

Mukalla Port operations

Addressing recent reports concerning the Port of Mukalla, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected claims that the country fuelled the conflict in Yemen. The vessels involved did not carry weapons and were intended solely for UAE forces operating in Yemen. Coordination with Saudi Arabia ensured that the vehicles would not leave the port; however, the UAE expressed surprise over attacks targeting the shipment.

The ministry reaffirmed that the UAE’s presence in Yemen was requested by the legitimate Yemeni government and conducted fully within the framework of the Saudi-led coalition. The country underlined its long-standing support for restoring legitimacy, combating terrorism, and respecting Yemen’s sovereignty.

Response to Saudi claims

The UAE categorically rejected recent allegations by Saudi Arabia that it exerted pressure on Yemeni parties to undertake operations threatening Saudi security. Emirati officials affirmed full respect for Saudi sovereignty and national security, emphasising that historical and fraternal ties remain central to regional stability.

The ministry stressed that recent developments in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah were handled with a focus on de-escalation, civilian protection, and security preservation, all coordinated with Saudi authorities.

The UAE called for responsible handling of the current situation, urging decisions based on verified facts and effective coordination among all parties. Authorities highlighted the importance of preventing escalation amid ongoing threats from terrorist organisations including Al Qaeda, the Houthis, and the Muslim Brotherhood.