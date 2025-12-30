UAE rejects Saudi claims on Yemen, calls Riyadh's statement 'disappointing'

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – The United Arab Emirates has expressed disappointment over a statement issued by Saudi Arabia on Yemen, firmly rejecting what it described as all allegations levelled against it.

In a statement from Abu Dhabi, the UAE responded after Saudi Arabia called on it to withdraw its forces from Yemen within 24 hours in line with demands from the Yemeni government, and to immediately halt any military or financial support to any party.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said negotiations remain the only viable path to peace in Yemen. The statement accused the UAE of exerting pressure on the Southern Transitional Council (STC) to carry out actions it described as regrettable, warning that such steps pose a threat to Saudi national security, the peace of the Republic of Yemen and stability across the region.

Saudi Arabia says national security is a red line as UAE forces asked to leave Yemen

The UAE, reacting to the Saudi remarks, said it was disappointed by the statement and rejected all accusations related to Yemen. Emirati officials stressed that ships docked at the port of Mukalla were not carrying weapons. According to the UAE, the vessels were intended for Emirati forces and not for any Yemeni group.

The statement added that recent developments in Yemen should be handled responsibly and cautioned against further escalation. The UAE also said it was surprised by an attack carried out by Saudi-led allied forces in Yemen, noting concerns over its timing and impact on the fragile situation.

Arab media reports quoted Yemen President Rashad al-Alimi as saying that all UAE forces present in Yemen must leave the country within 24 hours. He also announced a complete air, land and sea blockade on all Yemeni ports and crossings for 72 hours.

According to media reports, the directives from Yemen’s Presidential Council were issued at a time when the Saudi-led military coalition carried out limited air operations in Yemen, during which the port of Mukalla was targeted.